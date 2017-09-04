Five things you need to know on Labor Day

As Houston residents begin the clean-up process, homeowners elsewhere may be wondering what they can do to protect their properties.

"We try to tell homeowners, it's the water you can't see that causes the most damage," says John Bryant with Aquaguard.

"When your basement leaks, it doesn't decide to leak one day, there's a lot of early warning signs such as dampness in the basement or musty odor, cracks on the walls or floor. Again, some kind of discoloration on the walls, white powder on the walls."

Experts recommend all homeowners take every precaution. Click here to see their tips.

RELATED: Hurricane Irma: What to expect and watch out for in the coming days

Police say a man has been shot to death in the parking lot of a South Carolina convenience store.

Cheraw Police said 32-year-old Michael Powe died at the hospital shortly after he was wounded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Money Saver store in Cheraw. Officers said they found Powe in the convenience store's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say several people saw the shooting and it was captured on surveillance cameras which led them to naming 24-year-old Shavelle McDonald as a suspect. McDonald later turned himself into authorities.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting a younger sibling.

In a surprise announcement, Kensington Palace revealed on Monday that Prince William and Duchess Kate were expecting their third child. As with her other two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement released on Twitter. William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Click here to read the official announcement.

Gas prices continue to rise in the Carolinas as repairs to the nation's largest fuel system continue to delay.

The Colonial Pipeline is partially underwater in Texas after the catastrophic flooding from Harvey. This forced the company to shut down portions of the system that pumps more than 3 million barrels of fuel from Texas to New Jersey, which provides 40 percent of the east coast's fuel.

"This is the cheapest one I found, $2.59," said Michael Tolbert. "I'm hoping it doesn't go anymore higher than it is." Click here to continue reading.

Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man found in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

Deputies say a fisherman and homeowners near Oak Tree Road in Mooresville called 911 around 10:30 a.m. after they saw something suspicious floating in Lake Norman. Emergency personnel later determined that a man's body was found in the lake.

Deputies said in a press release that "little is known about the man." Click here to read the man's description.

© 2017 WCNC.COM