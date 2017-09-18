Five things you need to know

Hurricane Maria grew into a Category 5 storm Monday night as it bears down on the Caribbean.

Brad Panovich and the First Warn Storm Team is keeping a close eye on for any impact to the United States.

"Maria is set to impact the Caribbean over the next five days," Panovich said. "Beyond that, the path is very uncertain, but anyone from Florida to Maine should stay weather aware over the next 6-10 days."

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the initial reports were "of widespread devastation."

"My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains," he said in a Facebook post.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Monday afternoon that Greg Olsen had surgery on his broken foot, but would not speculate on how long the three-time Pro Bowl tight end would be out. Olsen suffered a fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for a while. Olsen has never missed a game due to injury.

"I haven't missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it sucks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been," said Olsen Sunday, who was in a boot after the game.

Olsen is the first NFL tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He felt "something pop" in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Rapoport said this is not a season ending injury.

3. Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly

After making his first statement as president at the United Nations on Monday, President Trump heads back to the U.N. on Tuesday for his first address to the 193-members of the world body's general assembly.

With the escalating tensions with North Korea, another terrorist attack in London plus his administration's efforts to bringing peace to the Middle East, Trump will have plenty of topics to choose from for his speech. And of course, it remains to be seen what Trump has to say about the U.N. itself. During Monday's special forum, Trump riffed off his 2016 presidential campaign slogan: "I think the main message is ‘Make the United Nations Great' – not 'Again'," he said.

A vicious dog attack sent two girls to the hospital. Their mother tells NBC Charlotte the children, ages seven and four, were bitten by two of the neighbor’s pit bulls while they were playing outside. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says both dogs have now been surrendered.

The disturbing images of the 7-year-old girl’s injuries show it was never a fair fight.

“She got bitten on her inner thigh, she had to get stitches on her lip, she had to get stitches on her earlobe,” said Destiny Rupay, the girl's older sister. “If it wasn’t for my mom, they probably would have eaten my sister alive.”

Destiny, who wasn’t there at the time, is now helplessly looking back at what happened.

“I don’t think a 7-year-old that’s just coming outside to play should witness that,” says Destiny.

Destiny says it started when the neighbor’s dogs went after her 4-year-old sister in their front yard. Click here to read full story.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is one of five lawmakers working to pass a new legislation that would make it easier for scientists to study the medical effectiveness of marijuana.

Wednesday, Sen. Tillis joined Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) to introduce the Marijuana Effective Drug Studies (MEDS) Act of 2017.

Currently, the use of medical marijuana is legal in 29 states, but federally -- growing it, buying it or transporting it across state lines, even for medical purposes -- is illegal.

BONUS: Avast me hearties! It be Talk Like a Pirate Day

Shiver me timbers, International Talk Like a Pirate Day be upon us once again, me mateys. The silly holiday has become as popular as a chest full of Spanish doubloons since it was first conceived by two friends 22 years ago. Now, it feels like every day, another National (fill-in-the-blank) Day is being pushed on us by marketers, advocacy groups, tweeters and complicit journalists. But, in an era when we are bombarded with bad news, finding more to celebrate isn't such a bad thing.

