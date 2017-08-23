Five things you need to know Thursday

Food delivery apps are popping up everywhere. Postmates, Door Dash, Foodie Call-- the list goes on.

According to police, a food delivery driver popped up outside a woman’s house Monday afternoon in Ballantyne, though she says she didn’t order anything. When she answered the door, that man sexually assaulted her.

“With all of these delivery companies you definitely have to consider how much of a thorough investigation, background investigation these companies are probably doing,” said CMPD Officer Jonathan Frisk. Click here to see police's safety tips when it comes to food delivery.

It’s time for another election in Charlotte. Starting Thursday, early voters will get a chance to cast their ballot in Charlotte’s primary election for Mayor and city council positions.

In the race for mayor, voters will find primaries for both Democrats and Republicans, as well as Democratic council primaries for seats in Districts 1, 2, 4, and 5, plus at-large city council seats.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts is being challenged by four Democrats in the primary. They are Joel Ford, Constance Partee Johnson, Vi Lyles, and Lucille Puckett. Republican mayoral candidates include Kimberley Paige Barnette, Gary Dunn, and Kenny Smith.

Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Click here for a full list of candidates.

A playful day at Beverly Crest swimming pool in Charlotte is like any other, but not for these teenagers. They're all business. You would be too, if your goal was as daunting as theirs.

"We're trying to end homelessness in Charlotte before we go off to college."

To do that, they organized a charity swim meet called 'Laps for Love.' It's raised tens of thousands of dollats for the Charlotte rescue Mission so far. And with these young ladies at the helm, it's on track to raise even more. Click here to read more.

We hear it all the time: A celebrity’s been hacked. Their private photos leaked.

Now there are hackers preying on everyone’s fear that this could happen, using one of the most trusted names in technology. An urgent warning coming tonight from Charlotte’s Better Business Bureau with what you need to know to make sure you don’t fall victim. It’s happening again.

“It is an old scam in a new package,” says Page Castrodale of Charlotte’s Better Business Bureau.

First it was the Microsoft scam. Now it’s Apple. Click here to read the full article.

The dawn of Taylor Swift's next era is upon us. The first single from her upcoming album is due Thursday night; the album, called Reputation, is out Nov. 10.

The singer has been dropping clues around the web, sending fans into detective mode. She scrubbed her social media accounts, then posted videos of a snake. There is speculation that the new song will be called Timeless after a website called timeless.com popped up, and eagle-eyed fans noticed on lyric website Genius.com that a new song titled Timeless was registered under Taylor's name. Stay tuned to her Instagram account for what will surely be more updates on the new single.

