Five things you need to know Thursday

1. Thousands of DREAMers face deadline to reapply

Children brought by their parents as undocumented immigrants have until Thursday to reapply for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA.

The Trump administration announced in September it would phase out the program, leaving nearly 800,000 immigrants, also known as DREAMers, uncertain about their future. With the deadline approaching, over 150,000 DACA recipients whose protections will expire by or before March 5, 2018, are eligible to reapply. But as of Sept. 7, 96,000 had not done so.

Renewal applications can be completed at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing a national backlash after he laughed at a female reporter during a media briefing Wednesday, saying “it was funny” to hear a female ask a question about football.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Newton has not issued a public response or an apology to the criticism. While some fans are shrugging it off as a slip, others are outraged, calling Newton a sexist.

“He seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes…”

A legitimate question, asked by Charlotte Observer sports reporter Jourdan Rodrigue drew a smile from Cam Newton.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” Newton quipped. “It’s funny.”

Those words threw social media into a frenzy, making the Panthers’ signal caller a trending topic on Twitter. Rodrigue, who’s been covering the team for a year, tweeted, “I don’t think it’s ‘funny’ to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.” Click here to continue reading.

Road rage caught on camera in Asheville is gaining a lot of traction online.

A video posted to YouTube showing a driver getting out of his pickup truck and punching a cyclist in his face already has more than 26,000 views. “I was saddened by the footage and concerned. But I was not shocked,” said Mike Sule with Asheville on Bikes.

Sule said the cyclist told him he was nearly run off the road because the driver grew impatient riding behind him.

“Anyone who rides a bike on the road has been the subject to some level of road rage,” said attorney Ann Groninger, who is representing the cyclist, who has requested to not be identified. Click here to watch the video.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 66-year-old.

Elizabeth Sinclair Smith was last seen on the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive in southeast Charlotte around 4:30 - 6 p.m. Wednesday. CMPD said Smith walked out of her residence and hasn't been seen since. Smith has been diagnosed with known cognitive issues and may be lost, CMPD said.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey Nike sneakers with her hair in a ponytail. She also was using her black push walker. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Click here to see a photo of Smith.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say mail theft is a crime of opportunity that happens every day.

Now, it’s got a lot of homeowners in the Queen City talking.

“It was quite a shock,” said Bill Mahoney, who lives in south Charlotte. “It’s apparently becoming a bigger problem.”

Mahoney had a check stolen from his mailbox. The crooks then created a counterfeit check using his account and routing numbers. They spent nearly $1,000 at a PetSmart store in Monroe.

“This was a little more sophisticated than a prank or something like that,” Mahoney said.

A few houses down from where Mahoney lives, his neighbor posted on the social media app NextDoor. The brazen burglars stole five checks from his mailbox and went on a shopping spree at Food Lion, Walmart, and Target. And like with Mahoney, they used fake checks, too.

That’s why this year the United States Postal Service rolled out a service called Informed Delivery to curb the ongoing battle with mail theft.

