Five things you need to know Thursday

A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools substitute teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with a student is facing more charges.

Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is now facing 15 charges of indecent liberties with a student, as well as two charges of distributing obscene material to students. Mint Hill Police said Barrett, who was a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School, showed a 16-year-old male student pornographic videos while at school.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer near his home in northeast Charlotte.

On this first anniversary of the police shooting of Keith Scott, there was a march through the streets of Uptown, stopping at some of the locations that played a role in the disturbances that followed the shooting.

Under a sweltering sun, about 50 marchers left Marshal Park. Their first stop: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters. Click here to continue reading.

After blasting through Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving the entire island powerless, Hurricane Maria will bring fierce winds and drenching rain to the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

As the storm moves to the northwest overnight Thursday and into Friday, Maria will roar past the Turks and Caicos Islands and eastern portions of the Bahamas, where hurricane warnings are in effect. Fortunately, those could be the final nations directly impacted by the ferocious storm, which should move to the north and then northeast, away from the United States, over the weekend and into early next week.

With saws, rakes, chippers, and determination- dozens of local tree care workers volunteered time and equipment to be part of a nationwide project called 'Saluting Our Branches.'

The work is simple: Trim and care for the trees making them more beautiful, healthier, and safer to visit.

"The only reason we can enjoy what we do is because the price that was paid here and many other cemeteries like this across the country." said David Whitley with Heartwood Tree Service. "We work all year for this day."

Inside the Historic Salisbury Cemetery, crews started working before the sun came up and planned on working well past lunch. Click here for more.

he votes are in, and your America's Got Talent season 12 champion is...Darci Lynne Farmer!

The 12-year-old won the night with her incredible singing ventriloquist act, bringing her puppet, Petunia, back Wednesday for a performance of Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won season 2 of America's Got Talent. Going into the final night of the competition, Farmer and singer Angelica Hale, who placed second, were taking the lead among the 10 remaining acts.

On Tuesday night, Hale, a 10-year-old vocalist who has overcome serious health issues, wowed the crowd again with a beautiful cover of Symphony by Clean Bandit, while Farmer brought out puppets Petunia and Oscar to sing With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles.

