Five things you need to know Thursday

Both North and South Carolina have been placed under a state of emergency as Hurricane Irma approaches the United States. Charlotte-area officials are urging you to take preventative actions when it comes to your home, pets and family.

So what do you do to prevent downed trees? Or how can you best prepare your pet in case of evacuation? And what are local school districts warning parents to do prior to Irma? Click here for everything you need to know ahead of Hurricane Irma.

One man is dead after being shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call for an armed man at the Hunters Pointe Apartments on Prospect Drive just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the armed man, and officers issued multiple commands for him to drop his weapon. When the man refused to drop the weapon, officers perceived an imminent threat and shot him, according to CMPD Chief Kerr Putney.

"He has his hands in his waistband, they (the officers) began giving him verbal commands to raise his hands. At some point, one of his hands is raised, they see a gun — a handgun," Putney said. "They perceived a lethal threat that's imminent, and at least two officers, we know of right now, fired their weapons." Click here for full story.

The FBI is stepping up efforts to solve a 17-year-old mystery in Cleveland County. What happened to 9-year-old Asha Degree?

The little girl vanished after leaving her home in Shelby back in February of 2000.

The FBI is now bringing in its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, known as CARD, to work full time on the case. The team is specially trained to work cases involving children who go missing..

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman believes the case can still be solved.

It's known as a healthy, delicious meat that is trending it's way to your dinner table, and it's becoming more common in the Carolinas thanks to a couple from California.

From the coast to the countryside, Ryan and Gaby Olufs had an animal epiphany and left life in So Cal.

"We didn't think we were going to do meat processing," said Ryan, that was until they came across Ostrich.

The Olufs settled in Robbins, North Carolina, bought 60 acres and a pair of Ostrich, thus marking the beginning of "Misty Morning Ostrich Ranch."

5. Trump Jr. to testify behind closed doors

Donald Trump Jr. will testify behind closed doors Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a 2016 meeting he attended with a Kremlin-linked lawyer offering dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

His testimony is part of the panel's investigation of the 2016 presidential race and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The president's son attended a June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower along with Paul Manafort, who was Trump's campaign manager at the time, and Jared Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law.

