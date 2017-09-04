Five things you need to know Tuesday

All week long, the National Weather Service and meteorologists are keeping their eyes on the tropics as Hurricane Irma makes its way towards the United States.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm Monday with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. By 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm's winds were measured at 150 mph with gusts of 185 mph. On Monday night, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Puerto Rico on Monday night. Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said the hurricane could impact parts of south Florida over the weekend. Click here for the latest forecast.

After three days on the run, the man wanted for the murder of a UNC professor has been caught.

CMPD arrested and charged 45-year-old Donny Lewis Frankin with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner.

Officers were sent to an apartment complex in Steele Creek Friday after a call prompted them to check to see if a woman was alright. Instead, they found her body. Here's what we know so far about the murder of Skinner.

A Charlotte man was credited with saving several lives following the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. After the storm hit, John Gallagher bought a boat and left for Houston. He was still there on Labor day.

“North Carolina, South Carolina and specifically around the Charlotte area, you guys are the best in the world,” Gallagher said in one of the many emotional videos he’s posted to Facebook of his journey. “You guys have my heart,” he said.

Hundreds from across the Carolinas have been following Gallagher on social media, as he’s spent every bit of his time and money in Texas. A GoFundMe page that he created with a $500 goal quickly surpassed $1,500. Click here to learn more about Gallagher's heartwarming mission.

The Trump administration is expected to announce the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program — known as DACA — Tuesday as the president considers kicking the Obama administration program to lawmakers rather than declaring an immediate end to the protections. While the White House has cautioned that no final decision on DACA had been made, a possible six-month reprieve would only add to an already-heavy legislative calendar. Congress is set to begin discussions on an overhaul of the tax system, while a vote looms on raising the federal debt limit. Lawmakers, who return to Washington Tuesday after their August recess, also must decide how to structure a massive relief package to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey, which swamped much of the Texas Gulf region.

Someone is going door-to-door in local neighborhoods asking people some very personal questions.

It has a lot of families on edge, as the man claims to be the neighborhood watch captain but he is definitely not that.

"First words out of his mouth to me were, 'Hello I am your neighborhood crime watch captain,'" said Charlotte Bonilla, a Pawtuckett neighborhood watch captain.

For Charlotte, that was the first red flag because she is an actual neighborhood watch captain. Click here to continue reading.

