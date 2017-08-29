Five things you need to know Wednesday

There is only one way for Larissa McCorkle to describe a mother's love.

"Unconditional. No matter what they do, you still got their back," says the mother of six and grandmother of 10. "Being a mom will take you to a whole [other] place."

Whatever place that is, only mothers know. But today, she's sitting patiently on her porch.

"I'm just waiting for both of them to walk [through] the door," Larissa says of her two daughters, Ciera and Ambra.

Larissa has three boys and three girls. Ambra Hunt was one of the sweetest.

"A big teddy bear all wrapped up into one," she says.

On Saturday, August 19, Ambra's car broken down on I-77,. Her vehicle was hit on the highway and she was killed. They buried her this past Friday, on August 25. One day later, Larissa experienced another tragedy.

"I lost my baby girl."

Sandra Bullock is giving in a big way toward relief for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The actress, 53, donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for its efforts in devastated regions of Texas, according to People magazine.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock said. “We all have to do our part.”

Bullock, who has a home in Texas and who is a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, told the magazine that it was crucial to look above the heated political rhetoric around the devastating storm and urged fellow Americans to give.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” Bullock said. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.” Want to learn how you can help? Click here.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was arrested by her own colleagues Tuesday, accused of obtaining prescription painkillers with fraudulent prescriptions. Jennifer Wolfe, 37, is assigned to patrol in Metro Division in West Charlotte.

Her arrest brings the opioid crisis to CMPD's front door.

"It's something that I can't get my grips around, it just shows the power of that drug," said Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings. "It's very sad, disheartening. It shows that even as police officers, the addiction to opioids and the issue that we have, police are not immune to it." Click here to learn more.

Texas -- Upon receiving a briefing from local officials on up to FEMA for their recovery work after Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump opted not yet to consider the work over and offer a "congratulations."

"We won't say congratulations," said Trump, speaking to Gov. Greg Abbott. "We don't want to do that. We don't want to congratulate.

"We'll congratulate each other when it's all finished." Click here to see how their visit to Texas went.

The mayor's race in Charlotte is expected to garner local and national attention.

Incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts, D., is running for re-election following a term that included the economic fallout from HB2 and the deadly officer-involved shooting of Keith Scott last September.

“You’ve got a good chance of getting a lot of people out there,” said Mecklenburg County Director of Elections Michael Dickerson.

Besides the race for Mayor, Dickerson said, “You’ve got a full slate of City Council races so there is interest on both sides, Democratic and Republican." Click here to continue reading.

© 2017 WCNC.COM