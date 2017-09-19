Five things you need to know Wednesday

It has been one year since the death of 43-year-old Keith Scott, who was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer near his home in northeast Charlotte.

The officer shot and killed Scott because he didn't follow orders to drop his gun. The next few nights, there was violence in the streets.

The Scott family released a statement Monday which in part said, "They remain hopeful that Keith's death will not have been in vain and that meaningful changes will occur within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as it relates to the de-escalation of citizen conflicts and the use of deadly force."

NBC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire sat down with CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to discuss the lingering questions about the shooting and the fallout. Click here to see what Putney said.

Through sickness, health and the NFL the love between Marty Schottenheimer and his wife, Pat, has created the strongest "team" the former coach has ever been a part of.

The former NFL coach was known for his dynamic locker room speeches, his love for the game and his players. He coached from the heart and lead NFL teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers to victories that are still discussed today.

But with a devastating diagnosis, the two are accepting life as it changes once again and appreciating their incredible journey. The two sat down with NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin at their Cornelius home to discuss love, a career in the NFL, and Alzheimer's. Click here for the full story.

As Hurricane Maria closes in on Puerto Rico, forecasters across the country are paying full attention to the hurricane and the potential impact to the United States.

The National Hurricane Center said the eye of Hurricane Maria will make landfall in Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday morning and will cross the island by the end of the day before passing just north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night. Click here for the full forecast.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month-old in North Carolina who authorities believe was abducted by her parents.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran is suspected to be with two abductors, Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Cali Marie Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 20 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. She has brown hair.

Police describe Rex Cochran as a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot7, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Heather Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Heather Cochran also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says “Faith.”

The new procedure has the Queen City buzzing.

Charlotte City Council put an end to a long-running tradition of starting its meetings with a prayer. Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts announced the move Monday night.

"We are not going to have an invocation this evening," Roberts said Monday. "We are going to change the way we conduct it on the expert advice of our attorney."

Roberts cited concerns over freedom of religion, separation of church and state and lawsuits in other municipalities being the reasons for the change in opening the city council meetings. A federal court told Rowan County earlier this year to change its opening prayer because almost every prayer they did was of Christianity, which violated religious freedom and tolerance. Here in Charlotte, people shared mixed opinions. Click here to read why.

