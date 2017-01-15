Flashpoint 1/15 - Part 4

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gastonia teen dead after fatal accident
-
Local boy died of asphyxiation
-
18 years later: Kamiyah reunites with biological father, grandmother
-
Customer sought in drive-thru assault
-
Charlotte on pace for deadlist year
-
Massive flames in 3-alarm Kannapolis church fire
-
CMPD investigating 7th murder of 2017
-
Email scam targets Netflix users
More Stories
-
76-year-old club owner shoots and kills club-goer…Jan 15, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Judge temporarily blocks proposals by Cooper in…Jan 15, 2017, 7:51 a.m.
-
Investigation underway for multiple car, house fire…Jan 15, 2017, 9:34 a.m.