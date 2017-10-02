Flights from Vegas land in Charlotte following mass shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two flights arrived in Charlotte from Las Vegas, taking off before the deadliest shooting in the history of the United States.

One of the flights landed on time, the other about 90 minutes late. What the two flights had in common was a flurry of commotion after passengers were allowed to turn on their cell phones.

Passengers said once they touched down in the Queen City, they had a plethora of text messages from loved ones, trying to make sure they were okay.

"When we deplaned, everybody was on their phones," passenger Ben Slocum said. "Wasn't until I landed that I got the full extent of the death toll."

Over 50 people killed and over 500 injured after 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the Las Vegas strip, aiming at people attending the country music festival Route 91.

"We were at the Mandalay Bay Saturday night," passenger William Egge said. "Thinking about the fact if we had been one day later in the same place, what could've happened... so completely shocked."

Following the shooting, the Las Vegas airport temporarily suspended operations. Some flights were diverted, others delayed, while some managed to leave on time.

