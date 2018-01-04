WCNC
Flipped SUV traps three people in north Charlotte

WCNC 7:47 AM. EST January 04, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were trapped in an SUV that flipped over Thursday morning in North Charlotte.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road and McClure Road. The area was blocked for about an hour.

The victims did not have serious injuries and were rescued. The cause of the accident was under investigation as of 7:45 a.m.

