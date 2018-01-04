Flipped SUV traps three people in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were trapped in an SUV that flipped over Thursday morning in North Charlotte.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road and McClure Road. The area was blocked for about an hour.

Accident on Beatties Ford Rd & McClure causing road closures both directions. pic.twitter.com/SvKF2Dq9zx — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) January 4, 2018

The victims did not have serious injuries and were rescued. The cause of the accident was under investigation as of 7:45 a.m.

