Former correctional officer arrested in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A former correctional officer at the Lancaster County Detention Center was arrested Monday.

The sheriff's office said 33-year-old Christopher Paul Sweet was charged with taking contraband into the facility. The contraband included cell phones, chargers, marijuana, cigarettes, cigarette lighters and "blunt spray", which is used to mask the odor of marijuana and cigarette smoke. The incidents were believed to have occurred between September and December 2017.

“Seemingly harmless items can be used as currency for commerce among inmates, give some inmates advantages over others, and create disputes among inmates. These activities create danger to inmates, corrections staff, and the public who might be in the facility, said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Sweet was hired as a correctional officer in November 2015. He was fired Monday and released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond.

