HOLIDAY, Fla. - Eight-time MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.

Halladay's ICON A5 light sport aircraft crashed 10 miles west of St. Petersburg just past noon, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Halladay was a huge fan of the aircraft, posting multiple pictures and video of his plane on Twitter:

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay was so much a fan that an October article by the company featured him receiving the first 2018 model of the plane.

"I've been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball," Halladay said in the article. "I've owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I've ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don't do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend. I'm honored to own the first A5 Founders Edition."

The company said they were notified of the crash and is investigating.

Halladay is one of only six pitchers to win the Cy Young in the American and National leagues. During his 16-year career with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, Halladay finished with a 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA. He placed in the top five of Cy Young voting seven times and led MLB for five consecutive seasons in complete games.

The Phillies released a statement following the confirmation of his death:

Halladay is expected to be on the 2019 Hall of Fame ballot.

Following his career, Halladay remained in Tampa Bay where he spent time as a pitching coach at Calvary Christian, where his son, Braden, is a relief pitcher.

