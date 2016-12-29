WCNC
Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter dead at 39

USA Today Staff Reports , WGRZ 2:39 PM. EST December 29, 2016

Former Buffalo Bills safety Keion Carpenter has died. He was 39.

Carpenter collapsed while he was out for a run after suffering a brain aneurysm, according to a statement on the Buffalo Bills website. It happened while on vacation with family. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but fell into a coma, according to the statement.

A family spokesperson confirmed Carpenter’s passing Thursday morning, according to the Bills.

Carpenter was an undrafted signing of the Bills in 1999 out of Virginia Tech. He made the 53-man roster and played for three seasons in Buffalo. He had a career-high five interceptions in 2000 with Buffalo.

He later played three more seasons with Atlanta.

Carpenter's death comes just days after former special teams coordinator Bruce DeHaven died following a battle with prostate cancer. He was 68.


