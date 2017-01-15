Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect to appear in court Tuesday

Esteben Santiago is accused of shooting 13 people at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Esteban Santiago, the man accused of killing five people and injuring six others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting on Jan. 6, is set to appear in court again Tuesday for a pre-trial detention hearing.

Federal detention hearings are held in cases that involve violent crimes, offenses with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment or death, and serious risk of flight.

The prosecution will have to prove that no conditions of release will ensure the public’s safety. It will likely be determined during the hearing where Santiago, 26, will be held and the terms of his detention.

In his first appearance last week, Santiago answered U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle’s questions about his finances and whether he understood the charges against him. Valle determined Santiago was indigent and appointed him a public defender.

A criminal complaint filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges that Santiago committed murder, airport violence and firearm violations.

Santiago fired 10 to 15 rounds of ammunition from his 9 mm handgun and shot at people in a “methodical manner,” aiming for victims’ heads, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

When his ammunition was spent, Santiago dropped to the floor.

During an interview with FBI agents, Santiago said he planned the attack and bought a one-way plane ticket from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a layover in Minneapolis, the affidavit states.

Santiago checked one item — the 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. When he arrived in Fort Lauderdale, he claimed the box containing the weapon, walked into a bathroom to load the gun and put it in his waistband, authorities say.

“He then left the men’s restroom and shot the first people he encountered,” the affidavit states.

The accused shooter is being held in the Broward County Main Jail with no bail, according to an arrest log.

Santiago’s arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 23.

Naples (Fla.) Daily News