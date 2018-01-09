Fort Mill soldier dies in Iraq

The Department of Defense said a soldier from Fort Mill, South Carolina died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
Officials said Spc. Javion Shavonte Sullivan died January 8 in Al Anbar Province. He was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas.
The Department of Defense said Sullivan's death was a non-combat related incident which is under investigation.
