Fort Mill soldier dies in Iraq

Mitzi Morris, WCNC 10:05 PM. EST January 09, 2018

The Department of Defense said a soldier from Fort Mill, South Carolina died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

Officials said Spc. Javion Shavonte Sullivan died January 8 in Al Anbar Province. He was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas.

The Department of Defense said Sullivan's death was a non-combat related incident which is under investigation.

 

