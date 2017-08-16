Free dental services offered in S.C. this Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - This Friday, August 18, hundreds of dental professionals, students and volunteers will lend their time and talents to people in need of dental care.

The South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA) is hosting a day-long, free dental clinic for adults (age 18 and up) this Friday to provide people in need with critical access to free dental care.

Teeth that haven’t been professionally cleaned in years, people in pain and mouths with cavities, decay and infections are just a few of the many issues dental professionals will address Friday at the free dental clinic.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, organizers expect more than 800 people will be X-rayed and triaged to determine the type of care needed most. From there, individuals will either receive a professional cleaning, extractions or restorative care. NOTE: Dentures are not within the scope of care that can be provided on Friday.

Those who receive care will also be given helpful tips for establishing and maintaining a healthy mouth, along with complementary dental supplies, including toothpaste, a toothbrush and dental floss.

The clinic is open to all South Carolina residents in need of dental care.

If you plan to take advantage of the clinic for dental care, organizers ask that only that you bring a list of your prescriptions. The services are free and you do not need any proof of income.

Care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration will close when the clinic reaches its maximum capacity, so organizers recommend you arrive early to ensure you can be seen.

Here are the details:

South Carolina Dental Access Days

Friday, August 18, 2017 - 6: a.m. - 6 p.m.

Goodman and Cantey Buildings

S.C. State Fairgrounds (ENTER GATE 6)

1200 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, SC 29201

To learn more, call the South Carolina Dental Association (SCDA) at (803) 750-2277, visit www.scda.org, find them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter @SCDentalAssoc.

