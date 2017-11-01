Freeform's Christmas movie lineup unveiled

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas lineup has arrived. (Photo: Freeform)

KUSA - Christmas movie lovers, rejoice!

Freeform has unveiled their full 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule.

The holiday season kicks off November 18th with Freeform's Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas. The cable channel's full Christmas lineup begins December 1st.

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets: your Christmas plans have been made.

Without further ado:

Saturday, November 18

7:00 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:35 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:45 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland

10:20 am: Hook

1:35 pm: Jack Frost (1998)

3:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

6:55 pm: Despicable Me

9:00 pm: Inside Out

11:05 pm: Home Alone

1:30 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

Sunday, November 19

7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland

7:35 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

8:40 am: Dennis the Menace Christmas

10:50 am: Jack Frost (1998)

1:00 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

3:05 pm: Despicable Me

5:10 pm: Home Alone

7:40 pm: Inside Out

9:45 pm: Elf

11:55 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Monday, November 20

7:30 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)

12:00 pm: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July

2:00 pm: Arthur Christmas

4:00 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

6:10 pm: Elf

8:20 pm: The Incredibles

12:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Tuesday November 21

7:30 am: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July

11:00 am: Rudolph's Shiny New Year

12:00 pm: Arthur Christmas

2:05 pm: Dennis the Menace (1993)

4:10 pm: Matilda

6:15 pm: The Incredibles

8:55 pm: Despicable Me

12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)

Wednesday, November 22

7:30 am: Christmas Bounty

12:00 pm: Jack Frost (1998)

2:05 pm: Matilda

4:10 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:45 pm: Despicable Me

8:50 pm: Elf

12:00 am: Boxtrolls

Thanksgiving - Thursday, November 23

7:00 am: Home Alone

11:30 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

1:35 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:10 pm: Home Alone

6:40 pm: Elf

8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:00 am: Arthur Christmas

Friday, November 24

7:30 am: Arthur Christmas

11:00 am: Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

12:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

4:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

8:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)

Saturday, November 25

7:00 am: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

10:30 am: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

5:40 pm: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

9:20 pm: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

12:30 am: Tom Felton Meets the Superfans



Sunday, November 26

7:00 am: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

10:40 am: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

1:50 pm: Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

5:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

9:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

12:00 am: Home Alone

Monday, November 27

7:00 am: Home Alone

11:00 am: Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

2:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

6:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

9:00 pm: Angry Angel - New Freeform Original Movie

12:00 am: Snowglobe



Tuesday, November 28

7:30 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

12:30 pm: Snowglobe

2:35 pm: The Mistle-Tones

4:40 pm: Angry Angel

6:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:55 pm: Four Christmases

12:00 am: The Mistle-Tones

Wednesday, November 29

7:30 am: Jack Frost (1998)

11:00 am: Snow Day

1:00 pm: Hook

4:15 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

6:25 pm: Four Christmases

8:30 pm: Home Alone

12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)



Thursday, November 30

7:30 am: Snow Day

11:00 am: Hook

2:15 pm: Eloise at Christmastime (2003)

4:20 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 pm: Home Alone

8:30 pm: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

12:00 am: Snow

Friday, December 1

7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime

11:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

1:00 pm: Jack Frost (1979)

2:00 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:35 pm: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7:05 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9:15 pm: Elf

11:25 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:30 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland



Saturday, December 2

7:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

9:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

9:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

1:05 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

7:00 pm: Elf

9:10 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:50 pm: The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3

7:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:05am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:15 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 pm: The Polar Express

6:05 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:45 pm: The Santa Claus

10:50 pm: The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus

12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town



Monday, December 4

7:30 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11:00 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30 pm: Arthur Christmas

2:30 pm: The Santa Claus

4:35 pm: The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus

6:40 pm: Elf

8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:00 am: Four Christmases

Tuesday, December 5

7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones

12:30 pm: Four Christmases

2:30 pm: Angry Angel

4:35 pm: Elf

6:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:55 pm: The Polar Express

12:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime

Wednesday, December 6

7:30 am: Snowglobe

12:00 pm: Angry Angel

2:05 pm: Eloise at Christmastime

4:15 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

6:45 pm: The Polar Express

8:50 pm: Elf

12:00 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation



Thursday, December 7

7:00 am: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

11:00 am: Snow Day

1:00 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

4:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:50 pm: Elf

9:00 pm: Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

12:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Friday, December 8

7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:00 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 pm: Eloise at Christmas

2:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:50 pm: Toy Story

6:50 pm: Toy Story 2

9:00 pm: Toy Story 3

11:30 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:00 am: Arthur Christmas



Saturday, December 9

7:00 am: Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July

9:05 am: Eloise at Christmastime

11:10 am: Arthur Christmas

1:15 pm: Toy Story 2

3:25 pm: Toy Story 3

5:55 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

6:25 pm: The Santa Clause

8:35 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:55 am: Jack Frost (1979)

Sunday, December 10

7:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)

8:00 am: Snow Day

10:05 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

12:10 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:15 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:20 pm: The Santa Clause

6:30 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:40 pm: Elf

10:50 pm: Four Christmases

1:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

Monday, December 11

7:00 am: The Bells of Fraggle Rock

7:30 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy

11:30 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol

1:35 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:40 pm: Four Christmases

5:50 pm: Elf

8:00 pm: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

9:00 pm: The Polar Express

12:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime



Tuesday, December 12

7:00 am: Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime

11:00 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town

12:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

2:20 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:40 pm: The Polar Express

8:50 pm: The Santa Clause

12:00 am: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July

Wednesday, December 13

7:00 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

11:00 am: Rudolph's Shiny New Year

12:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:30 pm: Elf

6:40 pm: The Santa Clause

8:50 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:00 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic



Thursday, December 14

7:00 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

11:30 am: Christmas Cupid

1:30 pm: Elf

3:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45 pm: Four Christmases

8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:00 am: Angry Angel

Friday, December 15

7:00 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy

11:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime

1:00 pm: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:00 pm: Angry Angel

5:00 pm: Four Christmases

7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9:20 pm: Elf

11:30 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 16

7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 am: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:35 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

10:05 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

11:35 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

1:05 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 pm: The Polar Express

4:55 pm: The Santa Clause

7:05 pm: Elf

9:15 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 pm: Christmas with the Kranks



Sunday, December 17

7:00 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 am: Christmas with the Kranks

10:40 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:20 pm: The Polar Express

2:30 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing

3:00 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:30 pm: The Santa Clause

5:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:15 pm: Disney's Frozen

10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Monday, December 18

7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

8:35 am: Four Christmases

10:40 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:25 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:30 pm: Disney's Frozen

8:00 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

9:00 pm: Elf

12:00 am: Arthur Christmas



Tuesday, December 19

7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland

7:30 am: Arthur Christmas

9:40 am: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:20 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

1:20 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:30 pm: Elf

6:40 pm: Christmas with the Kranks

8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:00 am: Angry Angel

Wednesday, December 20

7:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol

7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones

9:30 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:30 am: Angry Angel

12:30 pm: Eloise at Christmastime

2:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks

6:40 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:50 pm: Elf

12:00 am: Four Christmases

Thursday, December 21

7:00 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8:00 am: Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

8:30 am: Jack Frost

9:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

10:35 am: Eloise at Christmastime

12:35 pm: Holiday in Handcuffs

2:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks

4:35 pm: Four Christmases

6:40 pm: Elf

8:50 pm: The Polar Express

10:55 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist



Friday, December 22

7:00 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8:00 am: Christmas with the Kranks

10:05 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:05 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

1:15 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:20 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:20 pm: Arthur Christmas

5:25 pm: The Polar Express

7:30 pm: The Santa Clause

9:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:50 pm: Elf

Saturday, December 23

7:00 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9:10 am: Four Christmases

11:15 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:50 pm: Elf

3:00 pm: The Santa Clause

5:05 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9:20 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12:00 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol



Sunday, December 24

7:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

9:05 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:05 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:10 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:15 pm: The Polar Express

4:25 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

6:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 pm: Elf

11:25 pm: The Santa Clause

1:30 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas



Monday, December 25

7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland

7:30 am: Disney's Prep & Landing

8:00 am: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:00 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 pm: The Polar Express

2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

4:45 pm: The Santa Clause

6:45 pm: Elf

8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

12:00 am: Four Christmases

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

© 2017 KUSA-TV