Freeform's Christmas movie lineup unveiled

KUSA - Christmas movie lovers, rejoice!
Freeform has unveiled their full 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule.
The holiday season kicks off November 18th with Freeform's Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas. The cable channel's full Christmas lineup begins December 1st.
So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets: your Christmas plans have been made.
Without further ado:
Saturday, November 18
7:00 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:35 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:45 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
10:20 am: Hook
1:35 pm: Jack Frost (1998)
3:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
6:55 pm: Despicable Me
9:00 pm: Inside Out
11:05 pm: Home Alone
1:30 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Sunday, November 19
7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:35 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
8:40 am: Dennis the Menace Christmas
10:50 am: Jack Frost (1998)
1:00 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
3:05 pm: Despicable Me
5:10 pm: Home Alone
7:40 pm: Inside Out
9:45 pm: Elf
11:55 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Monday, November 20
7:30 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)
12:00 pm: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
2:00 pm: Arthur Christmas
4:00 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:10 pm: Elf
8:20 pm: The Incredibles
12:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Tuesday November 21
7:30 am: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
11:00 am: Rudolph's Shiny New Year
12:00 pm: Arthur Christmas
2:05 pm: Dennis the Menace (1993)
4:10 pm: Matilda
6:15 pm: The Incredibles
8:55 pm: Despicable Me
12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)
Wednesday, November 22
7:30 am: Christmas Bounty
12:00 pm: Jack Frost (1998)
2:05 pm: Matilda
4:10 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:45 pm: Despicable Me
8:50 pm: Elf
12:00 am: Boxtrolls
Thanksgiving - Thursday, November 23
7:00 am: Home Alone
11:30 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1:35 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:10 pm: Home Alone
6:40 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:00 am: Arthur Christmas
Friday, November 24
7:30 am: Arthur Christmas
11:00 am: Tom Felton Meets the Superfans
12:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
4:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
8:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)
Saturday, November 25
7:00 am: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
10:30 am: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
2:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
5:40 pm: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
9:20 pm: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
12:30 am: Tom Felton Meets the Superfans
Sunday, November 26
7:00 am: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
10:40 am: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
1:50 pm: Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince
5:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
9:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
12:00 am: Home Alone
Monday, November 27
7:00 am: Home Alone
11:00 am: Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince
2:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
6:00 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
9:00 pm: Angry Angel - New Freeform Original Movie
12:00 am: Snowglobe
Tuesday, November 28
7:30 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
12:30 pm: Snowglobe
2:35 pm: The Mistle-Tones
4:40 pm: Angry Angel
6:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:55 pm: Four Christmases
12:00 am: The Mistle-Tones
Wednesday, November 29
7:30 am: Jack Frost (1998)
11:00 am: Snow Day
1:00 pm: Hook
4:15 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:25 pm: Four Christmases
8:30 pm: Home Alone
12:00 am: Jack Frost (1998)
Thursday, November 30
7:30 am: Snow Day
11:00 am: Hook
2:15 pm: Eloise at Christmastime (2003)
4:20 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 pm: Home Alone
8:30 pm: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
12:00 am: Snow
Friday, December 1
7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:00 pm: Jack Frost (1979)
2:00 pm: The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:35 pm: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7:05 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:15 pm: Elf
11:25 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:30 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
7:00 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
9:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
1:05 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7:00 pm: Elf
9:10 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:50 pm: The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
7:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:05am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:10 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:15 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:55 pm: The Polar Express
6:05 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:45 pm: The Santa Claus
10:50 pm: The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus
12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Monday, December 4
7:30 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11:00 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 pm: Arthur Christmas
2:30 pm: The Santa Claus
4:35 pm: The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus
6:40 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:00 am: Four Christmases
Tuesday, December 5
7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones
12:30 pm: Four Christmases
2:30 pm: Angry Angel
4:35 pm: Elf
6:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:55 pm: The Polar Express
12:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime
Wednesday, December 6
7:30 am: Snowglobe
12:00 pm: Angry Angel
2:05 pm: Eloise at Christmastime
4:15 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6:45 pm: The Polar Express
8:50 pm: Elf
12:00 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 7
7:00 am: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
11:00 am: Snow Day
1:00 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:50 pm: Elf
9:00 pm: Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
12:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Friday, December 8
7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:00 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 pm: Eloise at Christmas
2:45 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:50 pm: Toy Story
6:50 pm: Toy Story 2
9:00 pm: Toy Story 3
11:30 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:00 am: Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 9
7:00 am: Rudolph & Frosty's Christmas in July
9:05 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11:10 am: Arthur Christmas
1:15 pm: Toy Story 2
3:25 pm: Toy Story 3
5:55 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
6:25 pm: The Santa Clause
8:35 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55 am: Jack Frost (1979)
Sunday, December 10
7:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)
8:00 am: Snow Day
10:05 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
12:10 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:15 pm: Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:20 pm: The Santa Clause
6:30 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:40 pm: Elf
10:50 pm: Four Christmases
1:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
Monday, December 11
7:00 am: The Bells of Fraggle Rock
7:30 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy
11:30 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
1:35 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:40 pm: Four Christmases
5:50 pm: Elf
8:00 pm: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9:00 pm: The Polar Express
12:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, December 12
7:00 am: Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
7:30 am: Eloise at Christmastime
11:00 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
2:20 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:40 pm: The Polar Express
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause
12:00 am: Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July
Wednesday, December 13
7:00 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11:00 am: Rudolph's Shiny New Year
12:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:30 pm: Elf
6:40 pm: The Santa Clause
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:00 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, December 14
7:00 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30 am: Christmas Cupid
1:30 pm: Elf
3:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45 pm: Four Christmases
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:00 am: Angry Angel
Friday, December 15
7:00 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy
11:00 am: Eloise at Christmastime
1:00 pm: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:00 pm: Angry Angel
5:00 pm: Four Christmases
7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20 pm: Elf
11:30 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:30 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 16
7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:35 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
10:05 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
11:35 am: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
1:05 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45 pm: The Polar Express
4:55 pm: The Santa Clause
7:05 pm: Elf
9:15 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 17
7:00 am: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: Christmas with the Kranks
10:40 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:20 pm: The Polar Express
2:30 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing
3:00 pm: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:30 pm: The Santa Clause
5:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:15 pm: Disney's Frozen
10:45 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:55 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
Monday, December 18
7:00 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
8:35 am: Four Christmases
10:40 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:50 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:25 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:30 pm: Disney's Frozen
8:00 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
9:00 pm: Elf
12:00 am: Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 19
7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30 am: Arthur Christmas
9:40 am: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:20 pm: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
1:20 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:30 pm: Elf
6:40 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:00 am: Angry Angel
Wednesday, December 20
7:00 am: Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 am: The Mistle-Tones
9:30 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
10:30 am: Angry Angel
12:30 pm: Eloise at Christmastime
2:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
6:40 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:50 pm: Elf
12:00 am: Four Christmases
Thursday, December 21
7:00 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8:00 am: Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
8:30 am: Jack Frost
9:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35 am: Eloise at Christmastime
12:35 pm: Holiday in Handcuffs
2:35 pm: Christmas with the Kranks
4:35 pm: Four Christmases
6:40 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: The Polar Express
10:55 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, December 22
7:00 am: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
8:00 am: Christmas with the Kranks
10:05 am: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
11:05 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
1:15 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2:20 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:20 pm: Arthur Christmas
5:25 pm: The Polar Express
7:30 pm: The Santa Clause
9:40 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:50 pm: Elf
Saturday, December 23
7:00 am: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:10 am: Four Christmases
11:15 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:50 pm: Elf
3:00 pm: The Santa Clause
5:05 pm: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:10 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:20 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12:00 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 24
7:00 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
9:05 am: Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:05 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:10 am: Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:15 pm: The Polar Express
4:25 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
6:35 pm: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 pm: Elf
11:25 pm: The Santa Clause
1:30 am: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
7:00 am: Frosty's Winter Wonderland
7:30 am: Disney's Prep & Landing
8:00 am: Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8:30 am: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:00 am: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 pm: The Polar Express
2:35 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
4:45 pm: The Santa Clause
6:45 pm: Elf
8:50 pm: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
12:00 am: Four Christmases
All times are Eastern.
You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.
