Two people shot in Ballantyne Friday night

WCNC 6:49 PM. EST January 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were shot in Ballantyne Friday night. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 11000 block of Kingston Place Drive.

Medic said one person had serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

No arrests had been made as of 6:30 p.m. Police were talking to witnesses on scene.

NBC Charlotte has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

