CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were shot in Ballantyne Friday night. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the 11000 block of Kingston Place Drive.

Medic said one person had serious injuries, and the other had minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police, medic on scene of shooting in Ballantyne. 2 people transported to the hospital, 1 with serious injuries. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3MwHBPXSeb — Rachel Brown (@RachelWCNC) January 12, 2018

No arrests had been made as of 6:30 p.m. Police were talking to witnesses on scene.

