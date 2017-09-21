George Strait, Governor Abbott visit Harvey victims in Texas

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Country music superstar George Strait met hundreds of his fans and fellow neighbors Thursday in Rockport, Texas, a community in the process of rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey.

Strait, who has owned a home in Rockport, showed up with Governor Greg Abbott and other state and federal officials for a meet-and-greet at the ACE Hardware store off State Highway 35 Business.

While many in the community have been busy rebuilding, a break time was in order for the chance to meet the country music legend.

Governor Abbott and Strait shared similar messages when they spoke to the crowd of Strait fans and Harvey survivors -- that Rockport has not been forgotten, and to remember that the job is not done until the last house is rebuilt.

"Bottom line, we're going to be here to make sure we get this rebuilt and running again," Abbott said. "So by the time we have the boats coming in, the people coming in next spring, you're going to be living great, making money, and things will be back to normal."

Strait, who said he was asked by the governor to join him for the trip to Rockport, addressed many in the communities' concern that they've been forgotten about in light of Harvey's destruction in areas like Houston, as well as devastation in Florida from Hurricane Irma.

"You're not forgotten, and we're going to keep a light shining bright here on this area," Strait said. "You know, so much has been said about other parts of the state, and deservedly so, but we still need help here and we can't be forgotten."

Many in the crowd waited a good part of the morning to get close to the makeshift stage in the parking lot of ACE Hardware, hoping for the chance to eventually try and get a picture with Strait or perhaps and autograph -- and Strait was more than happy to meet them.

PHOTOS: George Strait joins Texas governor for visit to Rockport

The country music superstar had some parting words for the people of Rockport whose lives have been turned upside down.

"We're doing as much as we can," Strait said. "We know it's not a lot, and not all that's needed, so we'll continue and support."

While the people of Rockport still have a monumental task at hand to get their lives back in order, Strait and the governor both said they will be there to help until the job is finished.

© 2017 KIII-TV