WCNC
Close

George Strait putting together Harvey benefit concert

Here is an aerial view of the catastrophic flooding throughout the Houston area.

WXIA 5:41 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey.

Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.

He didn't release details of the concert, but he says he's working with the country muci community, so you know it's going to be good!

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories