George Strait putting together Harvey benefit concert

LAS VEGAS: Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey.

Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.

He didn't release details of the concert, but he says he's working with the country muci community, so you know it's going to be good!

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

