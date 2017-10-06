GRAPHIC VIDEO: CMPD Officer Suggs raw body cam video from fatal shooting
WARNING: The following is unedited body camera video from Officer Suggs released by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. The video shows graphic images of the officer-involved fatal shooting of 29-year-old Rueben Galindo. The video was ordered by
WCNC 2:37 PM. EDT October 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
CMPD releases body cam footage from fatal shooting…Oct. 6, 2017, 2:52 p.m.
-
3 Fort Bragg soldiers killed in NigerOct. 6, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
How the Carolinas will be impacted as Nate continues…Oct. 4, 2017, 1:48 p.m.