Great white shark pings off North Carolina island

A great white shark named Hilton was tagged and released by OCEARCH in March 2017 off Hilton Head, South Carolina. (Photo: Robert Snow, OCEARCH, Robert Snow 2017)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (AP) - A great white shark tracked by research group OCEARCH has pinged off the coast of North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the shark, named Hilton, pinged Friday morning roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south-southeast of Bald Head Island.

Hilton is fitted with a tag that transmits his location when his fins break the surface.

OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker indicates that Hilton had swum 120 miles (193 kilometers) during the preceding 72 hours, and had pinged off Orlando, Florida nine days before his appearance in southeastern North Carolina, indicating good health.

Hilton was tagged March 3 by a team working out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. OCEARCH says the shark measure 12 feet, 5 inches (4 meters) long and weighs 1,326 pounds (601 kilograms).

PHOTOS: Great white sharks

© 2017 Associated Press