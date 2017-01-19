Close Gwinnett ADA charged in Dunwoody prostitution bust Gwinnett ADA charged in Dunwoody prostitution bust WXIA 7:02 AM. EST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Couple devastated over lost engagement ring Apparent heroin found in grocery store parking lot 1 dead, 2 injured in Rock Hill shooting What was that loud boom? Brother dies shielding sister Murder suspect to face death penalty More possible TB cases in Rock Hill More Stories Apparent heroin found in Harris Teeter parking lot Jan 18, 2017, 10:29 p.m. 2 TB screenings come back positive Jan 18, 2017, 10:06 p.m. 1 dead, 2 critically injured in Rock Hill shooting Jan 18, 2017, 9:50 p.m.