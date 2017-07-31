Half price 'The Cheesecake Factory' cheesecakes

The Cheesecake Factory announced it will debut an all-new funfetti flavor on July 24 in honor of National Cheesecake Day. (Photo: The Cheesecake Factory)

(WVEC) -- Happy National Cheesecake Day!

In celebration, Sunday and Monday only The Cheesecake Factory is offering half off any slice of their cheesecakes.

The offer is only available to present dine-in guests at their 193 restaurants nationwide.

The highly anticipated "Celebration Cheesecake" makes it debut on Sunday, and it's included in the half price deal.

"Celebration Cheesecake" is made with layers of Original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and finished with brightly colored confetti.

The Cheesecake Factory has over thirty flavors of cheesecake to choose from.

The limit for this offer is one slice per guest.

