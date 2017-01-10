Happy ending for girl who teddy bear lost in airport rampage

(Photo: Via Twitter)

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and wounding six others, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The shooting happened in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, where Delta Airlines occupies most of the gates.

Amidst the chaos, countless items were left behind as travelers scrambled to safety.

One special item, had a family take to social media in hopes that their lost item would find its way home.

Kim Lariviere expressed on Twitter that they were looking for a teddy bear in a red outfit named Rufus. Rufus was last seen near Terminal 2, gate D8. The family expressed that their 10-year-old daughter, Courtney could not sleep without her best friend Rufus, and they were in desperate need of Rufus' return.

Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting. https://t.co/oT0ykVKqiU — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 9, 2017

Broward Sheriff's Department also took to Twitter in hopes of helping Rufus find his way home.

Through the power of social media and the good will of others, Courtney and Rufus were reunited within 24-hours.

Kim and Courtney Lariviere could not be more grateful.

Rufus has been located!! Thx for sharing everyone. One happy kid!💜💜 — Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 10, 2017

