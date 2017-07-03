Have you seen this necklace? Special locket with lock of daughter's hair lost on Jekyll Island

Have you seen this locket? It's not just any locket, it's near and dear to Consuela Brown's heart as it contains a lock of her daughter's hair.

Consuela said in a Facebook post that her daughter, 10, passed away in 2013. The locket went missing while she was on Jekyll Island this past weekend.

If you have seen it, or have it, you can contact Consuela at 912-531-5091. Let's help her find it!

