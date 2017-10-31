Haz-Mat monitoring air quality in Cabarrus Co. following chemical leak

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews were monitoring the air quality in Harrisburg Wednesday morning following an overnight chemical leak.

The Haz-Mat team was called out to a packaging company on Mulberry Road, right off Highway 49 in Harrisburg around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NBC Charlotte was told there were rail cars at the chemical plant leaking a chemical called butadiene. The chemical is used to make rubber and is a colorless gas that can cause eye, throat and nose irritation if come into contact with.

Around 50 employees from the chemical plant was evacuated early Wednesday morning following the leak. No injuries were reported.

Haz-Mat secured the leak around 3 a.m. but continued to stay on scene to monitor the air quality as a precaution. Pharr Mill Road and Highway 49 were re-opened around 4:30 a.m.

