Healing veterans through the art of fly fishing
Two veterans from North Carolina find peace from PTSD within the fish filled rivers of South Mountain. They are part of Project Healing Waters, a nationwide non-profit organization that provides recovery for those who served our country through the art of
WCNC 8:23 AM. EDT July 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Man robbed after leaving local bank
-
Driving under the influence of electronics
-
Conflicting stories about street racing bust
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
A romance rekindled
-
Lyme disease correlated with suicide
-
Attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of teen puts community on alert
-
Body of 'Uncle Randy'
-
Man arrested, charged with killing wife
More Stories
-
With highs near 100, Friday expected to be hottest…Jul 20, 2017, 5:35 a.m.
-
Never Losing Touch: A NC woman's miraculous journey…Jul 21, 2017, 12:08 a.m.
-
Driver in deadly northeast Charlotte wreck charged with DWIJul 21, 2017, 4:54 a.m.