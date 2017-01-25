$1M donated to Levine Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 29: A general view of atmosphere at the Seacrest Studios ribbon cutting at Levine's Children's Hospital on July 29, 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Levine Children's Hospital) (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, 2013 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Not wanting any credit, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to help children battling kidney disease inside the Pediatric Nephrology Center of Excellence inside the Levine Children's Hospital.

The money will be used to perform clinical research and trials, identify best practices for patients and share finding with the medical community, hospital officials said Wednesday.

"Treatments have changed very slowly and advanced very little," said Dr. Susan Massengill. "It's time to put forth a more focused effort that truly makes a difference and improves the lives of children with kidney disease."

"Oh yeah, I was in the hospital all the time," said 12-year-old patient Ben Aguallo. "When we would walk to get my infusion, I would have to be carried half-way through because I was so weak and now I'm speed walking there."

Agullo's parents credit the medical team for helping their son play soccer again, his favorite sport. Ben will need to receive treatments for his illness for the long-term, but he is determined to not let his illness define who he is.

"Ben's amazing," said Dr. Massengill. "These kids are so gutsy and so determined and they don't give up and I think Ben's a prime example."

Below is a breakdown from LCH on the specific used of the million:

• Educate the Public: Pediatric kidney disease can be difficult to detect and little is known about this life-changing illness. Increasing public awareness can change that.



• Elevate Care: We will develop child-friendly tools that involve patients and caregivers in decisions around their medical care and ease the burden of living with a chronic disease.



• Ramp Up Research: Because pediatric kidney disease research doesn’t get much federal funding, the center’s research will be made available to medical professionals locally, regionally and nationwide.



• Advocate for Collaboration: The team at the center will develop specialized clinical trials for patients, as well as connect them to other resources and treatment options.



