2 TB screenings come back positive

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A tuberculosis scare at Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill continues; the Health Department says two more screening tests for the infectious lung disease have come back positive.
Testing began after a confirmed case of tuberculosis last month.
Health officials point out that the tests can't confirm when or where a person was exposed to TB. Still, parents say they're concerned.
It's still not clear if the original person in the school with TB was a student or staff member.
This is a story we will continue to follow and keep you updated as we learn anything new.
Copyright 2016 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs