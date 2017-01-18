2 TB screenings come back positive

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A tuberculosis scare at Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill continues; the Health Department says two more screening tests for the infectious lung disease have come back positive.

Testing began after a confirmed case of tuberculosis last month.

Health officials point out that the tests can't confirm when or where a person was exposed to TB. Still, parents say they're concerned.

It's still not clear if the original person in the school with TB was a student or staff member.

This is a story we will continue to follow and keep you updated as we learn anything new.

Copyright 2016 WCNC