5 of the most germ-filled places on a plane

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C, -- It's time book those flights for the holidays but before you confirm your ticket, Time Magazine released a list of the most germ-filled places on a flight and it might make you think twice before you claim your favorite seat.

A journey into to the world of air travel could result in the ride of your life, one way or the other.

"Somebody threw up on me, on an airplane," recalled one Charlotte woman.

There's a whole bunch of nasty that goes on 30,000 feet in the air.

"Runny nose, coughing," said one woman.

"I mean that's pretty much the nastiest thing, [someone] barfing beside you," said the lady who got her flight a changed woman.

Puking might be the pinnacle but according to Time Magazine, one of the most germ-ridden places are tray tables.

They can serve as a coaster to your ginger ale or double as a diaper changing station but a study by Travel math found that tray tables have 8 times more germs than an airplane lavatory, which also made the list.

Along with aisle seats thanks to all those dirty hands touching them as people stroll to their spot.

Also found on the nasty list: air vents, seat belts, and the seat back pockets, home of the safety instructions but not the safest place to touch.



© 2017 WCNC.COM