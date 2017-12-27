Boil water advisory issued for town of Boone

Boiling water (Photo: (Photo: Getty Images))

BOONE, N.C. -- A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Boone after a water main break that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, there was a 12 inch break in the water main along Highway 105. Due to the break, a water system pressure loss happened throughout the entire town.

"We are advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water," wrote the Public Works Department Director, Ricky Miller, in a release.

"Water Customers may experience some “banging” in the pipes when water service is restored. This is due to air that has entered the pipes," wrote Miller.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

For more information call (828) 268-6900 or (828) 268-6999.

