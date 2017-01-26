CDC: SC included in rodent virus outbreak that could be transmitted to humans

CREDIT: Getty Images

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTHV) – The Center for Disease Control continues to assist 12 states, including South Carolina, in investigating an outbreak of the Seoul virus.

The infection has infection has infected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin. The cases followed reports of two individuals who were operating a home-based rat-breeding facility in Wisconsin. One of the individuals was hospitalized with the virus.

The facility purchased rats from animal farm suppliers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Two of the Illinois ratteries had individuals suffering from the virus. All six have since recovered.

The CDC warns that fresh rodent urine or nesting materials stirred up via vacuuming or sweeping can cause tiny particles containing the virus to become airborne. If inhaled, a human could become infected.

The CDC currently recommends blood testing for all people who report recent or current illness after handling rats from a facility with laboratory-confirmed Seoul virus infection in either humans or rats, or handling rats from a facility that sold rats to a facility with Seoul virus infection.

The virus can cause the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Back and abdominal pain

Chills

Nausea

Blurred vision

Flushing of the face

Inflammation or redness of the eyes

Rash

Follow-up investigations have revealed that potentially infected rodents may have been distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. However, there have been no additional reports of infection.

