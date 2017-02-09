CHS using virtual critical care for heart patients

Stethoscope in shape of heart on a graph of the patient's heartbeat. (Photo: ktsimage, ktsimage)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It just might be the future of medicine. Using cameras, microphones and medical sensors, heart surgeons and cardiologists inside the Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute at Carolinas HealthCare System are treating patients without physically being in the same room.

The reasons are simple: saving time and improving the quality of care, says Dr. Kevin Lobdell, Director of Quality, Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.

"With the 'virtual critical care,' we have the ability to network with experts across the entire system to bring that care to our patients. We can provide that care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year."

Dr. Lobdell says a short time ago, much of his day was spent traveling from hospital to hospital. Now, he says he saves a substantial amount of time allowing him to do what he wants to do: spending more time treating patients. He can also remotely call another expert to look at a case without taking much time at all.

“By leveraging technology, we are transforming care for our cardiac patients by bringing multiple members of their care team together any time of day, by utilizing the expertise of multiple providers across locations, our team is improving the quality of care received at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.”

Chris Gammon had heart surgery just over two years ago to repair a value issue. He has taken part in 'Virtual Critical Care' and says it offers a lot of advantages.

"They can be so much more responsive. They can handle more live cases simultaneously. They can look at a case and interact live with a patient as if they are in the room-- that's just really neat. It's hard to beat."

So far, Carolinas HealthCare System says they have 28 cameras in use.

