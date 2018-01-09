Concerns growing over mold in south Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Concerns are growing about mold growing inside a south Charlotte high school after photos surfaced online.

Pictures of what looks like mold on the ceiling and air vents of Providence High School have caused concern to grow faster than the fungus itself. School officials said they have tested and inspected the school and that they haven’t found any mold, but they plan on testing again because of the concerns.

“We’ll come up with an action plan to address that, but right now, we don’t have any evidence that there’s mold and that the kids are in any way in harm’s way,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.

Some parents online have claimed that their kids are getting sick, while others went so far as threatening to pull their students out of school.

“Mold exposure can be somewhat dangerous,” said Dr. Maeve O’Connor.

She says if there is mold in the school, most kids would be unharmed.

“Somebody who doesn’t have an allergy or an immune system that has issues, there really isn’t cause for alarm,” O’Connor said.

Providence principal Tracey Harrill sent a letter to parents, saying in part, “Building services personnel including environment specialists have inspected every classroom, closet, storage, room, etc.”

“No mold accumulation has been found at Providence,” Harrill said.

Just in case, CMS hired a private contractor to clean ductwork and replace air filters. Now, they’ve brought in a third party to collect mold spores.

O’Connor said school leaders shouldn’t take any chances.

“I think a school that has mold in it should do their due diligence,” O’Connor said. “Because there are so many different types of students, so you might have some students who are allergic to mold, who upon exposure may get sneezing, itchy eyes, wheezing, coughing, and itching of the skin.”

The superintendent said he plans on meeting with concerned parents Wednesday at 6 p.m. Last time health inspectors were at the school, they found no evidence of mold, but that was 10 months ago.

