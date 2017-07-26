Concerns over drinking water

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest made after Uptown assault
-
Caught on Camera: Citizens arrest on suspected drunk driver
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
Curtis Samuel dropped off by mom
-
Two kids found in hot car
-
high-tech gadgets mapping your home?
-
Manhunt expanded for felon in Carolina wilderness
-
Lancaster shooting suspects on the loose
-
State issues warning to animal shelter that mishandled 'Shayla'
-
Levine Day: Premature Triplets
More Stories
-
Mother and son sentenced for forcing teens, adults…Jul 26, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich receives national honorJul 26, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Charlotte LGBT Trump supporters back military…Jul 26, 2017, 11:15 p.m.