Coworker to donate life-saving kidney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The met at East Carolina University and have remained friends for years, even following each other to work in the SouthPark-area for a mortgage company, but to say Austen Butler and Tyler Dandeara are buddies would be an understatement, to say the least.

"Thank God I met Tyler back in college, is all I got to say," said Butler. "He's a great human being."

"It's definitely a unique friendship and one we will have for life," added Dandeara.

Tyler has agreed to donate a kidney to Austen. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the operation.

Austen is beyond grateful but believes he will never be able to repay his pal.

"Frankly, I don't think there is. There's no monetary value."

Tyler knows there are risks involved, but is willing to take them to be able to potentially save his friend's life.

"It will have a huge impact on Austen's life."

The surgery is set for February 15 at Carolinas Healthcare Center near uptown Charlotte.

