CPR saving lives of those with heart issues

LENOIR, N.C. -- Friday is National Wear Red Day, to raise awareness of the dangers of heart disease and how deadly it can be.

As we focus on heart disease Friday, one of the main ways to save someone's life who's suffering from cardiac arrest is CPR, and we've seen it save lives several times here just over the last year.

"We had no idea that morning that we were going to need this device," said Mary Shell. "You never know when it's going to hit your home."

Back in June, Shell's husband Aron collapsed in his recliner with a heart attack. Paramedics arrived on scene and performed CPR before using a Lucas device that does automated CPR to the rhythm of a heartbeat.

"And they told me I was on this machine for 14 minutes," Aron Shell said. "And as you can see, I'm here today, so it helped me."

In May in Fort Mill, two young lifeguards saved a man who had a heart attack in a pool by pulling him out and successfully using an AED.

Last summer, a student at Providence Day collapsed on the soccer field, but his coaches used CPR and saved his life. Now, the entire teaching staff knows how to do it.

"I think every adult should know how to do CPR," said Captain Jason Robbins.

Robbins works for the North Catawba Fire Rescue, who saved Shell last summer. He says tools like the Lucas device are critical for emergency responders, but they are rarely the first person on scene when a heart issue takes place.

"A lot of times it's a family member, sometimes it's a member of the public," Robbins said. "So they might have a chance to help save somebody's life."

That Lucas device at North Catawba Fire Rescue just saved someone's life earlier this week.

