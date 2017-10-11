Dangerous trend of drinking hydrogen peroxide

Bottle of Hydrogen Peroxide (Photo: Joe_Potato)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There’s a new dangerous trend that’s showing up online: people are drinking hydrogen peroxide on purpose.

It’s all over a number of websites and YouTube channels, as people are drinking diluted hydrogen peroxide, claiming it has medicinal benefits. But medical experts say it’s anything but safe.

“The people who have ingested this are generally in so much pain they have to have a breathing tube in,” said one doctor.

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reports that this year alone, six people have been treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center after drinking highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide.

