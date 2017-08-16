Deputy hospitalized after hazmat chemical exposure

Radioactive sign on yellow nuclear waste barrel. (Photo: Tero Vesalainen (Photo via ThinkStock), This content is subject to copyright.)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A deputy was hospitalized after he was reportedly exposed to chemicals while responding to a breaking and entering call.

According to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bryant Baker responded to a breaking and entering call on Tuesday to a facility that had been closed for years. Within minutes of leaving the scene, Bryant reportedly experienced some medical issues that were believed to be related to the exposure of chemicals from the closed facility.

Bryant was transported to a local hospital and was treated and released later that night. Burke County Sheriff's Office says his health has improved and plans to return to work on Friday.

© 2017 WCNC.COM