Fish Consumption Advisory issued for fish caught in Lake Norman

Hybrid Striped Bass (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Norman in Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.

The advisory was issued after a review of fish tissue data for hybrid striped bass showed elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the hybrid striped bass in Lake Norman.

The fish consumption advisory focuses on increased risk for liver and immune system effects for people that eat fishes contaminated with PCBs, according to state officials.

Due to PCB contamination, state officials recommend people to not eat more than two meals a week of hybrid striped bass from Lake Norman.

State officials say the consumption advisory does not present a known health risk for recreational activities like wading, swimming, boating or handling the fish.

