Flu-related deaths in NC spiking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mecklenburg County health officials say the number of flu-related deaths across the state is spiking and has doubled over the course of the last week.

County Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia says he is concerned about the recent climb in cases.

"This is early in the season, so if we continue at the rate we're going now, this could be a bad flu season," Plescia says.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 13 flu-related deaths in North Carolina so far this season.

"Flu activity is very, very high, and I hope we won't be like this for long," Plescia says. "But everybody needs to know there a high risk to get the flu."

Plescia is hopeful the flu season is reaching its peak.

Hospitals across the state are taking extra precautions. UNC hospitals are placing restrictions on where children under the age of 12 are allowed to be in fear they could be exposed to the flu virus.

Doctors offices are reporting a spike in the number of patients who are being treated for flu-like symptoms.

The young, the old and people with chronic health conditions are most at risk for developing complications from the flu or contracting a bad case.

However, Plescia is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.

"The last thing you want to do is get the flu, give it to somebody who is really vulnerable, who could get a really bad case or even die."

