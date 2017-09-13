Foundation giving away SIDS monitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here’s a shocking number for you: more than half of moms aren’t putting their babies to sleep safely, according to a recent study from American Pediatrics.

About 3,500 babies die each year in their cribs.

But Sarah Pozda is one of many moms who is using new technology in hopes of preventing that.

There is not a lot of quiet in her home in Charlotte.

“I think it’s at the max of craziness," Pozda said. "We have three kids age three and under."

It’s a lot to worry about. Like most parents, the Pozda’s do worry, especially at night time.

"Lydia was a month old and my cousin lost his son to SIDS when he was two months old and it was devastating for our entire family and we all started feverishly researching SIDS," she said.

SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the unexplained death of an otherwise healthy baby. In many SIDS cases, they happen while they’re sleeping.

“I was constantly watching her every night trying to make sure she was breathing," Pozda said. "It was a stressful time for everyone. There’s so many unknowns and they’re so delicate and they can't tell you if anything is wrong.”

So with her youngest, Pozda uses a sleeping device called an owlet that tracks a baby’s heart rate and breathing patterns and lets parents know if there’s a problem.

Elisha Palmer’s son Knox died when he was just three and a half months old.

“We're truly living our worst nightmare,” she says. “It was the worst day of our lives times a million.”

A healthy baby, He went down for a nap and never woke up, doctors told Palmer it was SIDS.

“Unfortunately they don’t know a lot about it but some infants," Palmer said. "There's a part of their brain that’s not fully developed and it’s the part that when they sleep tells them to take the next breath.”

It was only after he was gone that she heard about the owlet.

To honor her son and in hopes of saving other babies, she has formed Knox Blocks, a foundation working with Owlet to give away the high-tech monitors.

“Each baby we can provide an owlet to we give them a little peace of mind and a little piece of Knox," she said.

Pozda says some of her friends tell her she’s being too overprotective.

“Friends kind of look at us like crazy," Pozda said.

”Why not is our attitude?" she added. "It gives peace of mind I can sleep much better knowing there's something monitoring the baby better than I could.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM