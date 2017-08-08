Game-changing technology could save lives with a touch
A new device has been developed at The Ohio State University, which turns cells into other types of cells required for treating diseased conditions. During testing, one touch completely repaired injured legs of mice over three weeks! USA TODAY
WXIA 5:06 AM. EDT August 09, 2017
