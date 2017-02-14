Girl born with half a heart off transplant list

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Four-year-old Charlee Rivers is tough to keep up with as she plays in her grandmother's backyard in rural Lancaster. You wouldn't know the little girl was born with a critical heart defect and was a top priority for a heart transplant.

"Six to eight months ago, we were in the roughest place of our lives," said mother Dustee Rivers. "Most doctors, nurses, everybody never saw her coming back from this."

Doctors inside Levine Children's Hospital rerouted Charlee's arteries to her right side-- her left side was too weak. Her mother explains to people that her daughter was born with "half a heart." Her condition impacts roughly one-in-a-thousand children, River says.

Dr. Gonzalo Wallis and his team used medications to soften up the little girl's swollen heart and to make it squeeze harder.

"The heart that was initially big and dilated, they just get smaller, and over time, they heal back to what it should be."

The medications worked, allowing Charlee to come home. Willis says if Charlee had been born in the '80s or '90s, she would have had little to no hope.

"The medications give them back a childhood and good quality of life--it's a miracle," said Dr. Wallis.

"It had to be a miracle. There's no other explanation for how she turned around because she was top priority on the heart transplant list," added Rivers.

Someday, likely after Charlee's childhood is over, she will need a heart transplant, but not today. Her mother wanted to share their story to encourage others to donate to fundraising drives for children born with congenital heart defects.

To see more of Charlee's story visit www.facebook.com/CharleeRivers.

