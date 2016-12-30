Health officials confirm case of TB at Rock Hill middle school

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at a Rock Hill Middle School.

Parents of students at Castle Heights Middle School were notified on December 23 that an eighth-grader had exhibited symptoms consistent with TB. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the positive test results Friday.

"It's scary, just waiting on the papers to see what we need to do next," said Tasha Havens.

Havens has an eighth-grader at Castle Heights. She says she isn't sure if her daughter has come in contact with the infected student.

"Very concerned for my child, especially if it's in the schools, it can be brought to our homes," she said.

Tuberculosis or TB was once the most deadly disease in the United States. While it still claims more than 1 million lives around the world each year, it has become rare here in large part due to advances in treatment and vaccinations.

According to the CDC, there were only seven reported cases of TB in York County last year. But because it is now so uncommon, parents like Haves can't help but fear the unknown.

"I want to know more about how serious it is," she said. "I know it's no one's fault, but as far as just how long have they been exposed to it, how bad can it get."

Dr. Raj Mody says TB can be difficult to spread unless you come in close contact with someone with an active form of the disease.

"They can spread it through the air if they have the disease in their lungs or throat," he said.

TB is a bacterial infection of the lung. Someone with active TB might experience fever, chills, night sweats, weight loss and fatigue, but some have no symptoms at all.

The DHEC says is working to identify students and faculty that may have come in contact with this student and will test them for free. They say it is not necessary at this point to test the entire school which is due back from winter break next week as scheduled. However, parents can have their children tested on their own.

The Rock Hill School District has called a meeting for parents January 5 at 5:30 pm to address questions and concerns.

A DHEC hotline to also available for concerned parents, the number is 800-868-0404

Officials say that testing for TB is accomplished by a blood test or a tuberculin skin test and could require chest x-rays for a thorough assessment. Someone who has been infected cannot spread the germ unless they have symptoms of TB, such as a persistent cough, pain in their chest, or coughing up blood or sputum. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

