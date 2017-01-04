Lazy Girl's Guide to Health: Meal prepping

Meal prep (YouTube)

If you're like me, you want to wait until the last possible minute to be productive, and then work as quickly as you can to get it over with.

We've all heard that if we want to lose weight by eating right, we must plan ahead. Free time over the weekend, usually Sunday for me, leads to a grocery store trip and a marathon cooking session.

It sounds like a lot of work, and unfortunately it is, but I'm here to assure you that I'm just as lazy as you... and I'm still making it possible! Plus, it's really nice to realize how much money you're saving by not raiding the vending machine, ordering Uber Eats, or driving through McDonald's because you're starving after work (yumm.... McDonald's).

Check out these tips that have made my life a little easier:

1. Have reliable Tupperware ready

I've noticed recently that the cheaper the Tupperware, the more soap becomes stained on the sides after a run through the dishwasher.

If I use marinara sauce, forget about it. Stains, stains, and more stains. This leads me to throw away reusable containers and spend even more money each time I go to the store, which is also a viable and lazy (plus easier) option... but it's not good for your wallet or the environment (I assume).

Recently I bought a set of Bento boxes from Amazon. This set of 10 goes for less than $13. If you don't want the compartments, this set of 16 can be found for $18.99.

More options can be found here.

2. Choose recipes that are high in lean protein and healthy carbs (fruits and veggies)

From spaghetti squash to pulled fajita chicken, there are so many recipes on the internet (especially Pinterest) to help you eat healthier this year. Try to find three recipes that are high in protein and vegetables each week, then head to the grocery store. If they use some of the same ingredients, that's even better.

3. Use one pan

Baked chicken and vegetables, for example, can lay side-by-side on a foil-lined baking pan and go straight into the oven together. Look for recipes like this, so you have less clean-up and cooking time to deal with.

Plus, if you're extra lazy like me, you can just replace the foil and re-use the pan without having to wash it before your next meal! Hooray!

4. Use a Crock-Pot

Crock-Pots are God's gift to the lazy. All you have to do is throw the ingredients into a Crock-Pot before you head to work... and voilà! It's all done by the time you get home! Plus, it makes food for a ton of people -- which means more for you to put into containers and take to work for lunch!

Another note: Buy Crock-Pot liners. You won't have to clean your pot (yes!)... and if you have two things you need to cook, just use two different liners as bags! Clothespins or chip clips help to keep the bags closed.

5. Snacks, snacks, snacks

If you're like me and you go into work at 6 a.m. (meaning lunch is at 11 a.m. and dinner is at 3 p.m.), snacks should be your best friend. I've been told over the years that you should really be eating six small meals a day, with a light snack two hours before each larger meal.

My favorite? Hummus and carrots! Plus almonds and blueberries are a nice combo to keep you surprisingly full. I'm also a huge fan of hard-boiled eggs. Did you know you can bake them in the oven? I discovered this today and it's the ultimate lazy tip I've been looking for.

6. Go easy on yourself

Know that you should give yourself a break.

Life wouldn't be fun if we couldn't indulge with some ice cream or pizza now and then. I strongly believe that you won't stay on a healthy track if you're constantly denying yourself happiness in the form of greasy chicken wings (they are so good... and now I'm craving them... dang it).

I let myself have one cheat meal a week (now it'll probably be wings), which helps me from gorging when someone brings cookies or donuts into the office.

It gives me something to look forward to, in a sad way.

Copyright 2016 WFAA