Hidden Danger: Halloween Head Lice

(WFLA) -- With Halloween just around the corner, parents should be on the lookout for lice in Halloween costumes.

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year and can be easily spread when trying on a mask, wig or hat.

Once you buy a costume, put it in a sealed bag for 48 hours. Lice can only last for 48 hours without oxygen. Another suggestion is to toss the costume in your dryer for 45 minutes or wash the costume before your child wears it.

